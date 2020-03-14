Destiny Church boss Brian Tamaki wants a "day of prayer" to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

At a time when the whole country is under strict advice to avoid group gatherings, Tamaki says there is no need to stop coming together for prayer and has asked his followers to join him at a "national day of prayer" at his churches.

Going against the advice of every expert and Government official, Tamaki wants his followers to get together within a closed space today.

"Tomorrow, we will be holding A National Day of Prayer, across all of our Churches and Iwi Tapu Tribes," Destiny Church posted on Facebook yesterday.

Advertisement

Destiny Church Leader Brian Tamaki has asked his followers to join him at a "national day of prayer" across all of of the group's churches. Photo / Getty Images

"We will be praying for the Covid-19 virus pandemic, that God would protect our nation and world from unimaginable disaster.

There is no mention of hand washing or social distancing (quite the opposite), but it would appear the church believes Psalm 91 will protect worshippers from coronavirus.

The self-appointed bishop, who has previously blamed earthquakes on gay people, is calling on his followers to pray the virus away.

We will be Holding A National Day of Prayer Tomorrow for The Covid-19 Virus at Destiny Church Auckland at 10am..We Believe Gods Help is important and as i have stated Ps 91:9-10 would be good to Read,Pray and Declare..Its our Protection and it can be Yours To pic.twitter.com/wHmI3Q0bOF — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) March 14, 2020

Tamaki has previously said the coronavirus epidemic is a sign the world has "strayed from God" and his followers will be protected, a message an Anglican leader has slammed as "dangerous".

Effective from midnight Sunday, all travellers, except for those coming from the Pacific islands, will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: We can enforce self-isolation, Jacinda Ardern says

• Coronavirus: New Zealand's sixth patient reveals he's feeling 100 per cent

• Coronavirus: New Zealand a safe haven for super wealthy arriving in private jets

• Coronavirus: Everyone travelling to NZ from overseas to self-isolate

Ardern has also told New Zealanders not to travel overseas if they don't have to.

The Prime Minister also issued stark advice: no hugs, hongi or handshakes.