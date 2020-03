A single Lotto Powerball ticket is now worth $7.5 million - taking out tonight's jackpot and a half-share of Lotto First Division.

That winning ticket was bought from Redwood Mini Market in Christchurch.

And a Lotto ticket without the Powerball and bought from New World New Plymouth is worth $500,000.

Strike eluded players, and jackpots to Wednesday night.

Tonight's numbers were: 9, 13, 22, 23, 25, 36.

The bonus number was 37 and the Powerball was 2.