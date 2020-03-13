A squad of armed offenders who responded to reports of possible gunshots in Dunedin last night ended up finding a teen playing Fortnite.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Paterson St in Abbotsford at about 5pm by a concerned neighbour who thought they had heard yelling and gunshots from a nearby address.

However, the disturbance was due to a combination of a teen yelling while playing Fortnite and the sound of a motorbike back-firing.

"Police inquiries revealed it was the sound of a motorbike backfiring at the same time a young male was yelling at his friends over online gaming frustrations," Dinnissen said.

"Police attended, including armed officers as a precaution. Enquiries confirmed the noises were not suspicious and no further action from police was required."

He said the neighbour did the right thing in calling police with their concerns.