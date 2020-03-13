Christchurch police have arrested a driver after a high-speed chase that reportedly tore through a school.

A spokesperson says officers saw a suspicious vehicle in Linwood and tried to flag it down - before it fled around 1.30pm.

They say squad cars followed - and the Eagle helicopter was deployed to keep track of it.

Police say the driver drove erratically through several private properties.

Parents report on social media it led police through Chisnallwood Intermediate School in Avondale - with the driver screaming at kids to get out of the way.

They say the driver was caught near Eastgate Mall - and has been arrested.

Social media posts by members of the public show a wrecked silver BMW on Linwood Ave - surrounded by police.

Police say luckily, no one was hurt.