The US has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday, according to reports from Reuters.

Those attacks on camp Taji – where 45 Kiwi troops are stationed – claimed the lives of two US troops and a British service member.

A spokeswoman for Defence Minister Ron Mark confirmed all New Zealand soldiers at the base were safe and uninjured after the rocket attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she hasn't received any reports to cause her to worry about New Zealand troops stationed in Iran.

Speaking to media this morning Ardern said she was "constantly assessing the safety and the environment for our troops".

"I have had no reports that there were any concerns over and above those that we are constantly having to mitigate in such an environment."

According to Reuters, the US launched a series of airstrikes against the Iran-backed militia responsible for the attack.

The airstrikes reportedly targeted five weapons storage facilities used by the militants.

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper cautioned that the United States was prepared to respond again, if needed.

"We will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region," Esper said.

Speaking to reporters in Christchurch this morning, Ardern noted that the Government had already made a decision to bring any remaining troops in Camp Taji back to New Zealand.

"They will be returning home this year; that was a cabinet decision made some time ago – that was essentially because we had fulfilled our role there," she said.

"But we are constantly aware of the security environment we are in as well."

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has been approached for comment as to whether New Zealand officials were warned about the US' retaliation.