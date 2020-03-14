On the anniversary of the March 15 mosque shootings, Maysoon Salama and Aliya Danzeisen of the Islamic Women's Council write a letter of thanks to New Zealand.

As the one-year marker of the horrendous attacks arrives, we write to you, New Zealand, to offer a sincere thank you for not just supporting our community as we grieved and as we continue to heal, but also for showing the world what it truly means to be a nation.

As migrants to Aotearoa, we chose this beautiful and prosperous country to call home because of its way of life and the Kiwi "can-do attitude".

Flowers placed by mourners at Christchurch Botanic Gardens a day after the attack. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We were well aware of your willingness to stand up for what you believe in. So, while it may have surprised some around the world, it comes as no surprise to us that the vast majority of New Zealanders have risen in support to say that hate has no place here.

In the depths of our despair, we could still see and feel your aroha - the giving of yourself without expectation of return. From the simple gestures of placing flowers in front of our mosques and making of signs and artwork, to the tireless and challenging hours of the first responders who worked non-stop to stabilise our loved ones and our community as a whole, and to Ngāi Tahu coming alongside in support as we buried our martyred.

These acts that Kiwis may view as simple, natural and given…showed the world that things are, and will be, done differently here.

In the months that have followed, there has been a lot of reflection and consideration. We have seen protective measures begin to be put in place through legislation, the strengthening of support measures in health and in schools, greater investment in communities and the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry. All of these efforts saying, if we can do better as a country, we will.

As we look forward, we must work to strengthen this Kotahitanga (unity) that we are experiencing in New Zealand and export it to the rest of the world. It is so needed!

When we were faced with that act of depravity, New Zealand chose humanity. Confronted with the crushing blow of loss, we have chosen to build.

At a time when the world seems to be spiralling out of control with hate and fear, our nation has displayed resilience and a steadfastness to get it right.

Simply put, as one sign said at Hagley Park a year ago, "We choose love". In doing so, this little nation that we chose is inspiring the world to be better.

We leave you with the Islamic greeting of gratitude: Jazāk Allāhu Khayran ("May Allah bless you with goodness").

Wassalam Aliya & Maysoon

Dr Maysoon Salama is the National Coordinator of the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and Aliya Danzeisen is charged with government engagement for the organisation. The two women have worked together on community issues for more than a decade.