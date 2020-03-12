Around 40 New Zealanders are stuck in Rome without accommodation, food, water or even flight tickets home.

They are now stuck at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport as the nation tries to come grips with the coronavirus outbreak, which had killed more than 1000 Italians.

Their touring group, Tripadeal, suggested the Kiwis book a flight via Emirates at a cost of $5500, but Therese Macdonald said that would not have been possible.

"Nobody has [the money] after paying for a 17-day tour which lasted half a day and four nights confined to our hotel. It is pretty grim," she said.

The group also tried to grab a flight home to Auckland via Abu Dhabi and Sydney with Etihad but they would not have been allowed.

Following the outbreak in Italy, Australia had decided to close its borders to flights from the country. The Kiwis are now stuck in limbo at the airport.

The group of New Zealanders stuck in Italy. Photo / Supplied

"We're sitting around waiting to get a motel for the night but not knowing what's happening tomorrow," Macdonald, who was on her honeymoon with husband Brett, said.

"Everyone is getting a bit hungry, tired and sweaty - it's bloody stressful. Some have lost the plot, some are getting a bit sad but we're all really upset."

Facing the prospect of staying at the airport overnight (local time - around 12 hours behind NZT) without food and water, the outlook was bleak.

Tomorrow the airport closes until April 3 and the group was unsure if they would be able to grab a flight out of Italy before it did.

Macdonald and her husband arrived in Italy on March 5, two days ahead of the tour group.

The entire tour group got a half-day of touring before the nation was locked down and they have had to spent their time in confinement.

"When the tour actually arrived here we were told we couldn't go anywhere. Northern Italy was closed," Macdonald said.

"That's not Tripadeal's fault, we understand that, but at that point, they should have started sending us home and they didn't.

"Tripadeal is trying to help us out but they can't do anything, or don't appear to be. People are starting to get really heated and tearful."