A Hastings mother missing for a month with her two young children was seen at a Whangarei supermarket about two weeks ago.

Megan Lee, 45, was reported missing on Friday last week after failing to return with her children from a trip to the Upper North Island.

Police yesterday said they believed Lee was still in the Northland area and urged her to contact police to ensure she and her children were okay.

They last made contact with family on February 9 and were spotted in Whangarei on February 11.

11-year-old Joshua Lee and sister, Sarah, 13, are missing with their mum, Megan.

A woman, who works at Countdown Whangarei, told the Herald she served the trio in the supermarket about two weeks ago.

"It was Countdown Whangarei about approximately 2 or 3 weeks ago. I remember them. I'm a checkout operator and they came to my counter ... I remember the girl with the glasses.

"I have a pretty good memory of faces," she said.

When asked of their disposition, how they appeared, the woman, who did not want to be named, said "they all just seemed normal".

The trio were last known to be travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla station wagon, registration LCG323. A similar car is pictured below.

Anyone who sees the family is urged to call 111 immediately.