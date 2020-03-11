Tanya Swift's job is to put a smile on the face of Waikanae Lodge residents through her role as a diversional therapist.

But it was the residents who put a smile on Tanya's face on Monday, throwing her a hen's party before she gets married next week.

A Monday morning normally involves a nail pampering session run by volunteers Joanne Ruscoe and Janet Statham who come in each week to pamper residents.

However, on Monday the room was decorated with balloons, rose petals, confetti, bride signs and had treats, cake, champagne (non-alcoholic) drunk from Royal Albert tea cups, and had all the residents dressed up with pink veils.

Waikanae Lodge residents enjoying attending their first hen's party. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"When I came in this morning one of the residents was waiting by the window, practically hugging the window waiting for me to arrive," Tanya said.

"She was waving as I came up the drive, and then I come up and she's going 'come over here'.

"She took me inside and I saw all of this and it was amazing, I'm blown away."

But the hen's party is not just for Tanya.

"Many of the residents have never been to a hen's party before," Joanne said.

Janice and Brian Bregmen had 64 years of marriage advice to give. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Hen's parties weren't around when they were young girls. They also come from an era where they didn't have additional income for things like this.

"It's also about getting people out of their rooms and mixing with others."

Despite the residents having never been to a hen's party before, they were not lacking in marriage advice, clocking up 1273 years of marriage between the 34 residents present.

"You name me one hen's party where that amount of advice is given.

"So that advice is going to be very successful."

The residents range in age from 70-101 years and between them have on average been married for 37-38 years each.

Champagne (non-alcoholic grape juice) was had from Royal Albert china. Photo / Rosalie Willis

A quick survey of the room showed that no residents had been to a hen's party but were all enjoying the celebration put on for Tanya.

"Lots of them don't think they will enjoy it but when they get out of their rooms they really enjoy it," said village manager Gary Hill.

"We have people who were very successful, one was the manager of Farmers, we have former professors and business owners, everyone has a story."

"My job involves putting smiles on the resident's faces," Tanya said.

"Giving them entertainment, giving them activities and hopefully just giving them something to look forward to in the day.

"Walking in today, it's been overwhelming.

"I had no idea they had gone to all this effort for me."