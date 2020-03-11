Police officers looking for a man wanted after assaulting a woman did not do enough to help him after finding him on the bank of the Waikato River.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty went so far as to say officers "did nothing to help [the man] when it was most needed" after he drowned while swimming towards police in their boat on the river.

The IPCA today released its findings into the death of a 36-year-old man on April 27, 2018 when he fled after a violent assault on his partner at a Montgomery Ave, Hamilton, home.

The man had breached a protection order and had warrants out for his arrest.

He was seen running towards a park bordering the Waikato River at about 11.08pm. A police dog handler tracked the man to the river's edge, where the dog indicated he had gone into the water.

The Waikato police boat and Eagle helicopter were called to assist in the search.

The police boat was crewed by three officers. Two had been trained to operate the police boat while a Fire and Emergency New Zealand officer joined them on board, operating a thermal imaging camera to assist with night vision.

The Acting Inspector managing the search told the boat crew not to bring the man on board without first making a plan for doing so.

The officers on the boat took this to mean their role was limited to assisting with the search for him, and did not plan for rescuing him from the water if needed.

The authority found the officers were not adequately trained or sufficiently experienced to manage a rescue operation. It found the officers on the boat were overly focused on earlier warnings and instructions from senior officers, instead of making their own risk assessments and planning for the possibility of finding the man in the water.

"The skipper did not show the leadership needed as the search operation developed into a rescue and placed the boat in a position that made retrieving the man from the water impossible."

Judge Colin Doherty added that while the officers were not under a legal duty to protect the man from injury when he disappeared underwater, "a moral obligation to help him arose from the nature of the operation".

"Officers did nothing to help him when it was most needed."

Police have not released the man's name.

Assistant Commissioner Districts Lauano Sue Schwalger described the incident as "challenging" and that police on duty at the time believed the man had a gun and were unaware that he was in trouble.

"Staff responding to the search had reason to believe the man may have had a firearm.

"While the man was located in the water by the Eagle helicopter, staff on the water were unable to reach the man and sadly the man drowned before Police were able to intervene when he was pulled into a strong current.

"The situation that our staff found themselves in demonstrates the complexities and challenges of policing."

The public have high expectations of police officers and in this situation police were "operating in a very challenging and dangerous environment".

"Conditions were challenging for staff given how dark it was and noise from the boat and the helicopter above meant they could not hear the man in the water. Nor were they aware that he was in any difficulty.

"Our staff made decisions with the best intentions in a high-pressure environment on the day. However, as shown in this instance the situation can change quickly."

A review of water rescue training processes in Waikato had since been carried out.