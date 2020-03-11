Police are looking for a man who wore a bright orange high-vis jacket, yellow diving goggles and a purple cap during a robbery at a Timaru petrol station.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police are appealing for information following a robbery at NPD petrol station on Evans St at 5.20am today.

READ MORE:

• St Heliers dairy robbery - Auckland shop hit three times in three weeks by same robbers

• Youths arrested after alleged robbery, police pursuit

The man demanded money before leaving on foot with a sum of cash, he said.

Advertisement

"While the victim was not injured during the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support," Quested said.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105 or ask for Detective Scott Genet at the Timaru Police Station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.