On this week's podcast -
The whole world is talking coronavirus. We cannot escape the discussion. I thought I'd heard enough but it is the biggest developing news story and I'm suspecting it will continue.
But I have some interesting detail on the scenario that we are facing.
On different matters, I talk with Andre Van Heerden about critical thinking. I really enjoyed it. Thinking critically is more important than it has ever been.
I look into parallel universes, and much more.
And, of course, Mrs Producer with feedback.
Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz
Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.
Listen here on iHeartRadio
Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:
To subscribe via iTunes click here