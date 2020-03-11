A tourism company has been fined $12,000 for illegally guiding on public conservation land, including in Mount Aspiring National Park.

The Department of Conservation said it prosecuted Active Planet 2015 for commercial guiding without authorisation at Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve, Pancake Rocks in Paparoa National Park, and at Blue Pools in Mount Aspiring National Park.

The company, which specialised in tours for international students, pleaded guilty to the charges last year and was fined $4,000 on each charge by Judge Kevin Phillips sitting at Pukekohe District Court on March 3.

Doc National Compliance Manager Marta Lang Silveira said its rangers and compliance officers had spoken with the company on a number of occasions prior to charges being laid.

It was guiding commercially in a wide range of conservation areas, none of which it held a concession for.

Companies or individuals which operated on public conservation lands and waters needed a concession from Doc, she said.

Doc had been boosting its compliance efforts, including running a summer compliance programme in tourist hotspots over the last and current summer season.

"When people don't follow the rules, it's unfair to the many business who do, and it puts iconic tourist stops at risk of overcrowding."

Judge Phillips commented in sentencing that Active Planet had been informed of the need for a concession by Doc, making this offending blatant and premeditated.

The judge noted the fine in this case reflected the company's financial circumstances, and in other cases much higher penalties could be imposed.