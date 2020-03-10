A plane has been forced to land on Invercargill's Oreti Beach this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the emergency landing about 8am.

She confirmed it was related to a fuel issue.

The plane had successfully landed on the beach.

Everyone on the flight was marked safe and there were no injuries.

Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty confirmed airport staff responded to reports of an aircraft landing on the beach.

However, the aircraft was able to return to Invercargill Airport before the response team had reached the area, he said.

''Our staff are presently investigating what happened, and as such, we do not have sufficient information to comment further at this time.''