Police have slapped Wellington drivers with over 500 infringement notices for distracted driving.

In February, 541 notices were issued in the district for mobile phone use whilst driving.

Road policing manager inspector Derek Orchard said the behaviour was "simply not good enough".

He said as a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road as well.



Another operation run by a road policing team this week resulted in a further 76 infringement notices for driving while using a cell phone.

"When you're driving, your focus should be on the road, including when you're stopped at traffic lights."

Driving while distracted is one of the four main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on the roads, alongside driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired (by alcohol, drugs or fatigue), and not being properly restrained.



"Nobody wants to share the road with a driver who isn't paying full attention."