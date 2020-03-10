A multiple car crash is causing delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash blocking citybound lanes between Pātiki Road and Rosebank Road in West Auckland.

The crash is blocking the right lane and tow trucks have been requested.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:45AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound between Patiki Rd and Rosebank Rd. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/uU21qBnZPk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 10, 2020

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via its social media channels at 6.45am.

Traffic cameras show a smashed up taxi blocking the fast lane. It is understood it is one of at least three vehicles involved in the crash.

