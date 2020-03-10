An Australian deportee punched his partner unconscious, cut up her clothes and spat in her face, a court has heard.

Misifosa Tapusoa, 23, committed the violence after a slew of offences in the preceding months, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

Counsel Anne Stevens QC said her client was only in the country because of his poor driving habits while living in Australia.

READ MORE:

• 31 minutes of fear: Australian deportee jailed over knifepoint Manukau mall hostage situation

• Premium - Australian criminals brains behind 501kg of methamphetamine smuggled on to Northland's Ninety Mile Beach

• Australian deportee jailed for knife attack at Bahama Hut

• Deported Kiwi father of AFL star, Dustin Martin, plans new legal fight to obtain Australian visa

Advertisement

The convictions he picked up over there resulted in him being deported to New Zealand where he had no family support, she said.

"If he had been living at home a lot of this could have been avoided," Stevens said.

"He was raised in a very strong family with lots of children and lots of responsibility."

Judge Jim Large said it was "really sad" to hear about the situation in which Tapusoa had found himself.

But it did not excuse his crime spree.

"Whatever one might think about the Australian law and practice in deporting people who offended against their law, when you come here you must comply with our law or you end up in court and that's exactly where you put yourself," the judge said.

Tapusoa returned home drunk early on November 7, after drinking with friends.

He argued with his partner about her contacting an ex-boyfriend and directed his frustration at the television, punching the screen several times.

Advertisement

When the victim went to the kitchen to get her medication, Tapusoa punched her multiple times until she briefly lost consciousness.

A third party kept them apart but when they went to get ice for the woman's face, the defendant struck again.

He inflicted more blows to her head, broke her cellphone and cut up all her clothes with a pair of scissors before packing them into bags, the court heard.

Tapusoa sat on the bed beside her, telling her he "needed to let his anger out", and spat in her face.

He was convicted of assault with intent to injure and wilful damage.

Earlier, in July and August, when the relationship was more stable, the couple committed a series of dishonesty offences together.

Tapusoa took a range of items from unlocked vehicles making off with clothes and, on one occasion, $2500 of tools.

When spoken to by police, he claimed he only stole from vehicles.

On August 12, however, Tapusoa proved he was not quite so exclusive.

He went into New World and stashed several items into a bag before leaving without paying.

Judge Large noted the defendant had been in prison awaiting sentencing since November.

Against that background, he gave Tapusoa 12 months' intensive supervision, which may include a stint in residential rehabilitation if assessed as suitable.

He was ordered to repay the money for the unrecovered stolen items and a protection order was made in favour of his ex-partner.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz



How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.