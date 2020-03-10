The Gore District Council is considering its options after being charged over the death of a three-year-old in its wastewater ponds last year.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman today confirmed it had completed its investigation following an incident at the Gore District Wastewater Ponds in 2019.

The council has been charged under sections 37(1) and 48(1) and (2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

As the matter was before the court, no further information on charges could be provided.

Gore mayor Tracy Hicks said the council had been expecting the charges.

"We fully expected it would happen.

"It's an unfortunate situation, and the council is considering its options."

Council chief executive Steve Parry has been contacted for comment.

On January 29, 2019, the body of Lachlan Paul Graham Jones was found in the ponds after he went missing from his home on Salford St.

WorkSafe and police both launched investigations, and police subsequently opted not to press charges.

Parry asked for a review of fencing and security around the ponds last year.

''It is very difficult to determine what happened.''

He said the gates were normally padlocked and there was a fence to keep stock out.

The Ensign said a Health and Safety Report from the council's human resources manager Susan Jones, which was tabled at a council meeting in March, said the council's insurance company had engaged Garth Galloway, a health and safety law specialist based in Christchurch, to assist the council with the investigation.

Hicks confirmed last year a review of the plant and its associated ponds had been initiated.