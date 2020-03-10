The family of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds are desperate to know where she is after she disappeared one year ago.

The family are calling on the public's help to locate the 43-year-old mother of two who was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

Police have made multiple enquiries, spoken to her friends, family an associates, reviewed bank-transaction history and sifted through hours of CCTV footage in an attempt to track her down.

The last sighting of her was when Bridget's mum Carol dropped her off at Countdown on Kamo Rd in Whangārei on February 23, 2019.

Police have also appealed to the public but are still no clearer about her whereabouts and movements after that.

CCTV footage shows Bridget Simmonds taking money out at an ATM in Kerikeri on the morning of her disappearance. Photo / File

CCTV camera shows Bridget conducting a bank transaction at an ATM in Kerikeri earlier on the day she was last seen.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said the public's help was crucial to finding Bridget.

"We believe someone knows where she is or someone would have seen her in those days following February 23," he said.

Clayton said the police had been working closely with Bridget's family, who were desperate for answers and were worrying more and more about what's happened to her.

"Her family have had to heartbreakingly spend a Christmas and birthdays and other family occasions without her by their side, and without knowing she is safe and alive."

Bridget's mum Carol said the past year has been incredibly difficult and painful for her family and urged people to contact police with any information.

"We would really appreciate the public's help, if anyone knows any information please come forward and let us know. We really need closure, we miss her so much and not knowing what happened to her is very hard to deal with. If anyone has heard anything or knows anything please let us know so that we can move forward and take the next step rather than constantly wondering all of the time."

Bridget was last seen wearing a dark-coloured singlet and has a large distinctive tattoo of a fairy on her upper left arm.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Constable Joseph Reuben on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

