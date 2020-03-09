A man has been found dead outside a "gentlemen's club" in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

A member of the public found the body just after midnight this morning and police are treating the death as a homicide.

A scene examination is underway at the corner of Manukau Rd and Empire Rd.

The scene at 574 Manukau Rd.

The location is outside "Club 574 Gentlemen's Club" in Manukau Rd.

Police have cordoned off a two-storey house at the address.

A white Toyota car remains parked in the driveway and two lights above the driveway gates remain on, but otherwise there is no sign of movement at the property.

A second police car and officer are barring access to a side alley near the house.

The house is located on busy Manukau Rd, opposite cafes and a bar and collection of small businesses.

A local business owner said the house was reportedly home to Auckland's oldest brothel.

Police cordons were in place when he arrived at work at 6am today, but he didn't know anymore details. He said he hadn't noticed any problems at the address in the past.

The entrance to a gentleman's club at 574 Manukau Rd is cordoned off by police.

Another small business owner said the brothel was "a busy little place" with plenty of customers.

When she had been in her store late at night renovating it she said she had seen some of the women from the brothel coming out to the street to meet gang members.

"That's not good, it's supposed to be a happy house isn't it," she said.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were called to the address on Manukau Rd by a member of the public just after midnight.

The crime scene in Manukau Rd this morning.

An autopsy will be conducted today.

"We are still working to confirm the man's identity and locate next of kin," Baldwin said.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.