Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced travel restrictions from countries hardest hit by coronavirus will stay in place for another seven days.

Speaking at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, Ardern said Cabinet also agreed that medical officers will have the power to quarantine travelers on cruise ships where they feel there is a need.

This could be individuals, or entire vessels.

Ardern said there are 19 Kiwis in Milan, in Italy. If they return to New Zealand, they will be required to self-isolate.

She said there are 2000 people in self-isolation in New Zealand.

She will also provide details on the business continuity package which was discussed by ministers at Cabinet this afternoon.

The Ministry of Social Development has had 677 coronavirus related calls – many related to self –isolation.

When it comes to the Government's economic response, Ardern said she has instructed all Government departments to pay all their bills to small businesses within 10 working days.

Yesterday, he said: "Ministers are actively considering a range of options in response to the impact of Covid-19".

"A tailor-made response is required. Industry representatives are telling us they are seeing different effects on different industries in different regions. A one-size-fits-all approach is not what is needed."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Ardern played down any suggestion that the announcement would be cutting GST.

She said that approach was "not particularly targeted".

But she did provide a hint of what is to come.

"Wage subsidies, training subsidies, things like that you can design in a more targeted way – so I'll be giving a bit of a sense of direction where we're heading in after Cabinet today."

This comes as BNZ economists say there is a "probable" chance New Zealand will go into a recession.

The bank said this morning that a "best-case scenario" was that the economy would grow "a smidgen above zero" but the downside risks were growing by the day.

"We are thus now formally forecasting at least two-quarters of negative growth."

Asked if New Zealand would go into a recession, Ardern said that was all speculation.