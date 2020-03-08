Eden Park's application for blanket approval to hold up to six concerts a year is open for public submissions.

The stadium's bid for new revenue streams comes after another tough financial year posting a $6.3 million loss for the year to October 31, 2019.

Currently the stadium is entitled to hold the concerts, but must apply for a resource consent on each occasion, which it argues is costly, time-consuming and not practicable for music promoters.

In December the stadium announced it would lodge a publicly-notified resource consent application, to allow members of the public to have their say.

Advertisement

The application has been accepted by Auckland Council and is open to submissions until April 3.

READ MORE:

• Eden Park wants public backing to host six concerts a year

• Premium - Eden Park narrows loss, concert application 'imminent'

• Eden Park seeking blanket approval to hold up to six concerts a year

• Premium - Easier run for Eden Park on concerts, events - political hopeful promises push for change

Eden Park has been engaging with the local community on the proposal, including the Community Liaison Group, and would hold an information session for neighbours and local businesses to learn about the application and provide feedback.

According to Eden Park's research 87 per cent of local residents supported the application to host up to six concerts per year.

"Feedback from our community continues to be positive however we want to remind neighbours that our door is always open," Eden Park Trust CEO Nick Sautner said.

"There will be further opportunities for these conversations in the coming weeks and we encourage everyone to have their say to ensure the stadium is utilised to the best of its ability."

Research by Insight Economics showed the concerts could generate up to an additional $24.8m in regional GDP each year, Sautner said, along with hundreds of jobs.

Mark Donnelly, who heads the Eden Park Neighbours' Association (EPNA), previously told the Herald the park was not suitable for concerts, which, he said, have been declined multiple times in the past.

Advertisement

"No one moved in next to a concert venue."

In 2018, Auckland Council provided a $63 million rescue package to Eden Park, including taking over a $40m loan and providing nearly $10m for urgent upgrades and maintenance, including new turf.

A report by EY last year painted a dire picture for the city's premier stadium, saying it could run up losses of $80m over the next 10 years.

The application comes after another tough financial year for the stadium in 2019.

In its annual report the trust said it lost $6.3 million for the year to October 31, 2019 compared to the $7.3m it lost in 2018.

But the report argued the stadium was in a more stable financial position due to its push for concerts and other new events.

Sautner previously told the Herald the current consenting process made "all but the most everyday sports events unaffordable".

The process led to the abandonment in 2018 of a proposed charity concert featuring Phil Collins, he said.