A Wellington café has been criticised on social media for a message they put outside their door about the death of former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons.

"Jeanette Fitzsimons has died. Thank you" is the message on a blackboard outside Café Ngaio in Wellington.

A photo of the message was posted on social media where people expressed their disgust and outrage.

Whatever your political persuasion, this is unacceptable. What on earth were you thinking, Cafe Villa in Ngaio? Cold, mean, crass. #WhyWellington #WhyNotWellington pic.twitter.com/nFHLDuR2HH — Lizzle (@irritable_ish) March 6, 2020

"Whatever your political persuasion, this is unacceptable," wrote the Twitter user who originally shared the photo.

Advertisement

"What on earth were you thinking, Café Villa in Ngaio? Cold, mean, crass."

This is not the first time the café causes outrage with their blackboard messages.

Previously, written in the same handwriting, the blackboard had a Brexit message: "Our looney left can't accept that the Brits know best."

They need a white board.

Obviously black isnt their colour.

The second photo is just abhorrent

Shame on you Cafe Villa. You bring shame on Wellington.

I'll have my long black elsewhere pic.twitter.com/s6wh4N8ccs — Veranoa Hetet (@whaeavee) March 7, 2020

Twitter users have expressed their disgust at the message, calling it "mean", "abhorrent", "revolting" and "shameful".

"Last time we were in there the owner gave my 8-year-old daughter a mouthful for asking why they had plastic straws. Horrible place, won't ever go back there," one Twitter user wrote.

"That is a very ugly and hurtful way to mark someone's passing from this Earth," someone else wrote.

The Herald has contacted the café for comment.

Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons died on Friday, after suffering a "massive stroke" in hospital after a fall on her Coromandel farm on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons has died

• Premium - Editorial: Jeanette Fitzsimons - a principled woman

• Premium - Jeanette Fitzsimons: She came bearing daffodils

Fitzsimons' husband, Harry Parke, said her death was totally unexpected.

"Yesterday morning she was out on the farm doing stuff, she had a bit of a fall and finally ended up in Thames Hospital where she had a massive stroke and died at 9.45pm last night - very peacefully, I might add.

Jeanette Fitzsimons, ex-Green Party co-leader. Photo / File

"The day before, she was using a chainsaw - that's the sort of person she is. She worked a lot harder than I ever did. I was totally in awe of her.

"Fortunately we both had very much the same convictions about what needed changing in the planet and we had a very close relationship."