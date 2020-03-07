Police are seeking witnesses after a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash between a car and truck overnight in Palmerston North.

The crash occurred on Napier Road, between Stoney Creek Road and James Line, about 12.48am.

The 19-year-old died at the scene.

Manawatu Police believe there were at least three other vehicles in the immediate vicinity at the time, and would like to speak to the occupants of those vehicles.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police are urging anyone in the area at the time who may have information to come forward.

To report any details, Manawatu Police can be reached on 105 and quote event number P041232385.