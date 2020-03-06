One person has died following a crash overnight between a car and a truck in Palmerston North.

The collision happened at the intersection of Napier Road and James Line in Whakarongo.

Police were called to the scene about 12.50am.

The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police also attended a serious crash in Hawke's Bay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Rd about 9.20pm.

The road was closed last night and police advised motorists to avoid the area.