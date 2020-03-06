Former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Michael Cullen has revealed he is battling lung cancer and has resigned from two health boards.

Sir Michael, who served as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister under Helen Clark, revealed his health fight in a statement this evening.

"What was initially a CT scan of my heart has resulted in a clear diagnosis of Stage IV small cell lung cancer with multiple secondaries in my liver. Chemotherapy is likely to extend my lifespan somewhat but it is clear to me I will not be in a fit state to carry on all that I have been doing in recent months."

Sir Michael said he was resigning as the chairman of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and as a member of the Lakes District Health Board.

"I took on these roles knowing that they would involve a heavy workload but offered a real opportunity to make a difference in our health system in the Bay of Plenty. Ironically, it is totally unexpected news about my own health that has led to this decision.

"I have already stood down reluctantly from my long-held position as lead claims negotiator for Te Kotahitanga o Ngati Tuwharetoa. The only major role I will maintain in the meantime is as chair of the Earthquake Commission (EQC) to see it through the release and the response to Dame Sylvia Cartwright's report into EQC and the Christchurch Earthquake sequence. I expect to make a decision shortly about the timing of my departure from that position."

The Bay of Plenty and Lakes DHBs expressed their sadness at the news.

Cullen served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002-2008 and was deputy leader of the Labour Party from 1996-2008.

He resigned from Parliament in April 2009 and became first the deputy chairman and then chairman of New Zealand Post.

He also served as Minister of Finance, Minister of Tertiary Education, and Attorney-General.