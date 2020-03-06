Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kiwis should not avoid public gatherings but the situation is currently under review.

The announcement came as Pasifika Festival organisers confirmed the March 14-15 Auckland event at Western Springs Park remains on track.

Speaking from Christchurch, Ardern was asked about major events coming up in the coming weeks, including events to mark the anniversary of the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch.

"My advice is the same we would have during seasons of flu and cold. So if you're feeling unwell, stay at home. It's the best way we can protect every other New Zealander's health," Ardern said.

"While the vast majority of people who may have Covid-19 will only ever experience mild to moderate symptoms there are others, who if they have vulnerabilities or have underlying health concerns, where the impact will be greater. So if you're unwell, stay at home.

"If you're out and about, make sure you wash your hands regularly, soap, water, dry them well. Those messages that we use in flu season are exactly the same messages for now."

Ardern said the advice on public gatherings was being monitored as the situation unfolded.

"At this stage, of course, I'm relying and utilising the best health and scientific advice that we have, whilst also looking globally at what is happening abroad and transmission abroad.

"And at this stage we haven't issued that advice for any change in those gatherings but we are constantly monitoring New Zealand's situation as well as the global situation."

Pasifika organisers said in a statement they would follow Ministry of Health advice.

"At this stage, the Pasifika Festival is going ahead," organisers said.



"The Ministry of Health doesn't recommend altering or cancelling arrangements for public events and we feel comfortable proceeding as planned for now.

"However, the situation is evolving, and we will adapt our response to it accordingly.

Organisers urged festival-goers to "follow all health and hygiene advice" provided by the Ministry of Health.