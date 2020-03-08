COMMENT

Okay, What just happened? You've been kinda-sorta watching the US Democratic presidential fistfight and you thought it was still a mosh pit.

Until last week. Super-pooper Tuesday finished and suddenly it's an asthmatic polka

Wasn't Biden's candidacy about to be declared a dead doggie? What just happened?

Why Biden? The guy is the uncle you most dread sitting next to at family dinners

