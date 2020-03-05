A young South Auckland couple have been left reeling after finding their missing dog decapitated.

It was a heart-wrenching end to two weeks of desperate searching for the pet named Simba.

Jeffrey Rapana, 19, had just pulled into the driveway of his Pukekohe home, when he saw his partner standing outside visibly upset.

"She said 'I think I found Simba'," Rapana told the Herald.

Simba was missing for two weeks before his owners found his body.

"I just started bawling my eyes out because I knew something had happened to him.

"She mumbled to me, 'I think he has no head'."

Hera Ratahi, 19, found the body of their beloved pet dog - in a scruffy condition and beheaded - discarded in a creek on Kayes Rd on March 4.

They had looked after the pitbull since he was a puppy.

"I don't know how someone could do that," Rapana said.

The couple had feared the dog was stolen, a suspicion that has only grown since they found Simba's body.

Simba went missing on February 19, shortly after he had been let outside to relieve himself.

Ratahi heard Simba make a "weird bark" and shortly after went outside to look for him but he had vanished.

The dog had been like a best friend to Rapana.

"We were looking for him every single day for two weeks," he said.

The couple are urging people to come forward with any information about the dog's disappearance or death.

"We want to know who did it," Ratahi said.

"Whoever did it doesn't deserve to be walking around today. They should be put away."

The couple also wanted to warn others to keep a close eye on their pets.

"This can't happen again," she said.

They intend on getting Simba cremated.

"My partner wants him home."

The SPCA Auckland confirmed details of the case and said an inspector would be meeting the couple today.

The inspector was also set to meet the council workers who found the body.

SPCA Auckland chief executive Andrea Midgen said "thankfully" cases like this one are fairly rare.