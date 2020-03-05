A light aircraft has managed to touch down in a small airfield north of Christchurch despite reporting difficulties.

The aircraft's pilot earlier reported they had gotten into difficulty about 1.40pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The plane managed to make touchdown at Forest Field Aerodrome, about 20km northwest of Christchurch International Airport.

No one was injured, the police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

However, police were not sure if the plane landed without incident or had crash landed.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said he was aware of an accident at the airfield but did not yet have more details.