Auckland is a great place. Now for some of you, reading that might send shivers down your spine but stick with me, it's really not as bad as it's made out to be.

Sure, the traffic can be horrendous, not everyone is super friendly, the weather is unpredictable and orange traffic lights are largely ignored.

But there's so much on offer for people from all walks of life to enjoy - so pay attention to the following, all of you New Zealand.

Firstly, as you may or may not already know, Auckland is New Zealand's largest city with a population of over 1.6 million people.

Nestled between two harbours, the Manukau and Waitemata, it's also called the City of Sails due to its large number of marinas and sailboats anchoring offshore.

Home to nearly 50 volcanic cones and countless stores, parks, beaches, bars, cafes and restaurants, there's plenty on offer for people to enjoy.

1) Auckland's landmarks

Auckland Sky tower Skywalk. Photo / Supplied

You can't come to Auckland without going up the Sky Tower and while you might drive over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, you can actually scale it too.

To take in some of the best views the city has to offer, climb up the arch of the bridge or jump in the lift at the Sky Tower and shoot to the top.

Once you're there, it's worth noting there's the chance the jump off both.

The Sky Tower has its Sky Jump which sends you shooting back down the outside of the tower and the bridge has New Zealand's only ocean-touch bungy.

Both attractions are perfect for adrenaline junkies and sightseers alike.

2) K' Road

St Kevin's Arcade on K' Road. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland's multicultural diversity is perhaps best displayed on Karangahape Rd, better known as K' Road.

Famous for its nightlife, which could easily claim to be Auckland's most colourful, the strip is home to karaoke bars, gay clubs and local pubs.

But there's plenty of stores to go shopping - either high-end or vintage - or dot in for a brew at one of the many restaurants, cafes and bars during the day.

Running between the suburbs of Newton and Grafton, it's a gathering place for all kinds of people - young and old, tall and short, skinny and wide.

3) Britomart

Britomart has lots of cool shopping and restaurants. Photo / Michael Craig

Inside the nine blocks of Britomart are many of Auckland's best bars, cafes, eateries and fashion boutiques.

Britomart combines the old with the new, with its heritage buildings now boasting new architecture, plenty of plants and a public square following a refurbishment.

Catering for the hungry and the thirsty, there are plenty of eating and drinking options for any hour of the day - from coffee to whiskey.

Great New Zealand designers had also set up shop there, with brands like Karen Walker, Trelise Cooper, Kate Sylvester and more available.

4) Matakana

Matakana market is very popular at weekends. Photo / File

A great way to enjoy Auckland is to actually get out of the hustle and bustle of the city.

Matakana is located around an hour away by car and is certainly worth the effort to drive out there - to be fair, it's not strenuous.

Take a walk around the village, head to one of their art galleries or grab a bite at one of the local cafes, there's plenty on offer.

It's especially great on a Saturday morning, when the Matakana Village Farmers Market is running.

Make sure you've got enough fuel left in the tank to head over to the Tawharanui Regional Park with its great beaches and beautiful flora and fauna.

5) Classic cinemas

Auckland has some classic old cinemas. Photo / Supplied

If it's raining, cold, or even sunny, a great way to pass the day in Auckland is to head along to the cinema and catch a flick.

However, instead of rocking up to your generic blockbuster cinema chain, Auckland offers the chance to head along to a classic cinema theatre.

Offering a unique experience with their smaller screens, these cinemas are certainly more intimate than their counterparts.

They're dotted across the city too, with Bridgeway Cinemas on the North Shore, Academy Cinemas in the CBD, the Lido and the Capitol in Epsom/Mt Eden and Matakana Cinemas north of Auckland.

6) Waiheke Island

Waiheke is a great getaway from the Auckland hustle and bustle. Photo / Supplies

Waiheke Island is another great option for getting out of the big smoke.

Nestled in the middle of the Hauraki Gulf about 40-minutes away by ferry, head over for the day or stay the night.

With great food, more than 30 vineyards, breathtaking beaches, stores filled with local art, gifts and more, there's plenty of ways to keep busy.

There are plenty of options for travel once on the island too, with a hop-on-hop-off bus and even the ability to hire a car, scooters, bikes or just grab a taxi.

7) Milford to Takapuna walk

Rangitoto is a great sight at any time of day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Volcanic rock pools, secluded beaches and uninterrupted views of Rangitoto Island and the Hauraki Gulf await those along the Milford to Takapuna walk.

The walk stretches along the coast from the northern end of Milford beach to the southern end of Takapuna beach.

Be sure to take sturdy shoes, your togs and maybe your wallet if you feel like great coffee and food from the Takapuna Beach Cafe along the way.

Best at low tide when the path is dry, the 1-hour 30-minute walk is suitable for almost everyone - excluding wheelchairs or pushchairs.

8) West coast beaches

The west coast beaches are an Auckland taonga. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Remote and largely untamed, the west coast is where the Tasman Sea meets Auckland.

Their furious seas and black-sand beaches make the west coast the polar opposite to the east coast.

Piha Beach, Muriwai Beach and Te Henga (Bethells Beach) are all located around an hour away from Auckland, ideal for day trips and popular with surfers.

However, it's worth noting the surf can become powerful and dangerous so take care if heading in for a dip.

9) Tamaki Drive

Go for a scooter ride along Tamaki Drive. Photo / Jason Oxenham

You can enjoy numerous bars, cafes and restaurants, a handful of beaches, bays and even an aquarium during a walk along Tamaki Drive.

Ditch the car and go by foot, bike, scooter or even pogo stick. The route snakes along the coast from the city towards Auckland's eastern bay suburbs.

Be sure to stop for a snap at the Mission Bay fountain and visit the Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park for a view of the city.

10) Where to eat?

Auckland has food options for all budgets. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland has literally hundreds of great options here, from bars to restaurants to food courts.

At the cheaper end of town, Elliot Stables and Food Alley are two great food courts in the central city, both offering a variety of tasty foods from around the world. Be quick for Food Alley - it closes in May. If you're out late at night, head on down to The White Lady on the corner of Commerce St and Fort St. The mobile food bus launched in 1948 and is still going strong.

After something a little more up-market? Great restaurants include The Sugar Club, which sits 53 levels above the city in the Sky Tower. Elsewhere the award-winning Cassia serves Indian cuisine with a modern twist from renowned chef Sid Sahrawat.

And there's a handful of great restaurants and bars down on the waterfront at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour which is very popular.

Matt Heath's advice for Auckland

Matt Heath loves the Auckland maunga. Photo / file

Matt Heath is a father, radio host on Radio Hauraki, Alternative Cricket Commentator and Herald columnist. Heath was also a guitarist and singer for the band Deja Voodoo and has worked as an actor and producer on television. Having grown up in Dunedin, Heath moved to Auckland in the 1990s to work in a record store.

There's so much to love about Auckland. People always go on about the traffic - there's a little bit of that but Auckland's so much more than that.

I moved to Auckland a long time ago - so long I ago I can't even remember - but it might have been some time in the 1990s.

I grew up in Dunedin and still love my home town, don't get me wrong, but after moving up here to work in a record store I learnt of all the joys Auckland has to offer.

I love the maunga, the volcanic cones which can be found right across the city. I try and get up Mount Eden everyday or every couple of days.

But not just the big ones that everyone gets excited about like Mount Eden and One Tree Hill, there are so many others to enjoy - Rangitoto, Mt Albert and more.

The topography of Auckland is so exciting, with something new and unique in every direction and you get a great view from on top of the maungas.

The other day I was running in Epsom and discovered a volcanic cone I had never been to before - I can't tell you what it's called. (Editor's note: We're pretty sure it was Mt St John.)

It was amazing though, I ran up the hill, marvelled at the beautiful crater and looked out over the sprawling city with a huge population of over 1.5 million people.

When you have people up visiting you need to show them a great time.

I take people to see the maungas, take them out sea fishing, take them to lunch on Waiheke Island....

There are so many hidden gems from the different volcanoes, the beautiful beaches on the east and west coast, and the island get-aways, just take them to what you enjoy.

