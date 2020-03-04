Police are speaking to a 19-year-old man after a threat was made against Al Noor mosque.

Officers raided a Christchurch property today.

Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, said a search warrant was executed this morning.

Police found a number of items at the address, including a vehicle, and were speaking to a 19-year-old man from the address, Price said.

"The man has been charged on an unrelated matter and police are continuing to gather evidence in relation to the Al Noor incident.

"Police are aware that a number of people have been sharing an image featuring Al Noor mosque, originally published on social media."

Price said the further sharing of the image was causing significant distress and anxiety for members of the community.

The Al Noor mosque was one of two targeted in the March 15 terror attacks that claimed the lives of 51 people.

"This type of imagery has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand," he said.

"It is abhorrent and will not be tolerated."

Police have increased patrols around Al Noor and Linwood mosques and will be maintaining a visible presence as the anniversary of the terror attacks nears.



"On behalf of NZ Police, I want to thank those members of the community who alerted us to the recent threat against Al Noor mosque," Price said.



"We ask that you continue to remain vigilant, and encourage you to report anything suspicious or concerning to police immediately."