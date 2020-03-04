Police say they seized about $101 million of assets that were proceeds of crime in 2019 - a dent 65 per cent larger than the year before.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) restrained 491 assets last year, including bank accounts, real estate, cash, vehicles, e-currency, jewellery and a host of other items.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Police seize $645 million worth of assets in 10 years

• Luxury cars, Remuera houses worth $7.3m seized in money laundering probe

• Premium - Editorial: When crime pays... through the nose

Police say about 80 per cent of all restrained assets stem from drugs, gangs and organised crime.

Advertisement

"Organised crime is all about money, and we're intensifying our focus on the proceeds of that crime as part of our strategy to combat it," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

Bush said by focusing on proceeds, they deprive criminals of their assets and influence.

"These efforts are about protecting vulnerable people, removing the incentive to join gangs in the first place, and keeping the wider community safe," he said.

"The vast majority of New Zealanders are rewarded through honest labour but then there are those who seek to gain from victimising and hurting others, and those are the ones we target."

$1.6 million property seized for cannabis growing

In early January, the search of a Feilding property revealed a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation with more than 1100 cannabis plants, police say.

Two people were arrested and the property, valued at $1.6m, was restrained along with $840,000 cash, vehicles and farm-related equipment.

This operation, like many others around the country last year, resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of cash.

The find allegedly included 325 mature cannabis plants ready for harvest. Photo / File

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton, officer in charge of the Asset Recovery Unit, said anti-money laundering laws are making it increasingly difficult for offenders to get cash into the banking system.

Advertisement

"It's not unusual to find significant sums hidden under beds or couches, in the lining of walls, or in holes in the ground," Hamilton said.

"The ARU is increasing its capability and capacity with the recent addition of extra staff, and there are more to come."

The 2019 estimated value of restrained assets represents a 65 per cent increase on the 2018 figure of $61m, he said.

"Money derived from the sale of forfeited property is being reinvested across a range of initiatives to support the safety and wellbeing of communities, including drug addiction services.

"This is very rewarding for our staff, who are responding to so much methamphetamine-related crime every day."

He said it was an insidious drug causing serious harm in our communities.

"We urge anyone with information about this type of activity to come forward — the more we know, the more effective we can be at stopping criminals unfairly profiting at the expense of others."