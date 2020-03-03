A Kiwi man with intellectual disabilities has been released over drug-smuggling charges in Bali.

Thomas Michael Daly, 38, was detained last week after Indonesian Customs officers found 3kg of prescription medication in his luggage.

Daly was carrying 4950 pills for his nine-month trip through southeast Asia, and had a doctor's certificate for the 14 different medications prescribed for schizophrenia, diabetes and kidney failure.

Tom Daly (left) has been cleared of drug charges for carrying 3kg of prescribed medication in his luggage. Photo / Supplied

Australia security consultant John McLeod took on the case pro-bono and was able to secure a positive outcome for Daly last night around midnight (NZT).

Advertisement

"I've just had all pending charges dismissed and he was released immediately."

McLeod was able to convince the Indonesian authorities that the Whangarei man was genuine.

John McLeod (centre) has helped Tom Daly (left) to be cleared of drug smuggling charges in Indonesia. Photo / Supplied

He told Nine News that Daly was suffering withdrawal from not being able to access some medications and had "no comprehension of the trouble he is in".

Indonesian police have said the drug haul was the biggest seizure in the island's history.

Prescription medications are considered a "controlled substance" in Indonesia, with a maximum penalty of 12 years' imprisonment.