New Zealand police have shared the bizarre excuses drunk drivers have used for their behaviour.

In a bid to call out drivers who think it's okay to get behind the wheel and drive, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police have shared a Facebook post outlining that the only people responsible for their actions are themselves.

The responsibility for this action and any consequences that follow is on you," they wrote.

"Seems pretty simple doesn't it ... but here are some of the responses given to police by drivers [worldwide]."

They then continue to list the bizarre excuses drivers have used, including:

• You can't put your checkpoint on this road anyway - it's illegal.

• You're only stopping me because of my car, otherwise I would be sweet.

• Can you hurry up I have things to do.

• Thank you, would you like a Crunchie Bar.

• Well how am I supposed to get to work tomorrow now? If I lose my job it's your fault.

• I needed to get a burger on the way home from the pub

• Can I buy you a doughut?

• Could you just give me 30 demerits instead of 50? I know you can do that.

• I only drank beer, never did shots.

• I normally drink whiskey, but because I was the DD I only drank the clear stuff like vodka.

• You know the only reason I was driving was that I needed the GPS to find my hotel. Then the GPS sends me the wrong way down the street and I get busted.

• I only drove home because I can't afford another parking ticket. Now you're going to screw me over with this ...

• My wife and I are having trouble getting pregnant. She texted me that her temperature is in the range that the doctor told us is optimal for baby-making. I need to get home and have sex now to increase our chances of a baby

• When I am this drunk I walk real slow so I don't stumble and fall. It is too cold out; if I walk slowly I would freeze to death so I had to drive to save my life.

• I didn't want my car to be around a stranger's house who I don't even know. That's my property - my car.

Research data released last most showed that alcohol and drivers on learner licences were blamed for the country's appalling road toll figure.

A study, involving researchers from the Ministry of Transport and Otago and Canterbury universities, picked apart crash data over the past decade.

The 376 deaths recorded in 2018 were up nearly 50 per cent on 2013's toll of 253. Last year 353 motorists lost their lives on our roads.

Their findings suggested that, over the 2014 to 2017 period, the odds of alcohol being a factor in a fatal crash shot up by about 40 per cent.

This was despite a drop over that time in reported alcohol-related driving and a 2014 law change that lowered the adult blood alcohol limit from 80mg/100ml to 50mg/100ml.