Outgoing Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has reminisced about her "punk hippie" past and acknowledged being arrested for cannabis possession.

Curran made the confession when speaking to Critic-Te Arohi editor Sinead Gill live on social media last night, saying: "I had a feeling you might ask me this."

She went on to say she was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana "quite some decades ago".

She was caught with "less than a gram" and fined $50.

"I did smoke dope as we used to call it then. Not a lot, but I used to smoke it for period pain."

This highlighted the "real debate" going on now about the medicinal use of cannabis and the upcoming referendum on legalising recreational use.

Ms Curran was doing the interview with Ms Gill after a "beef" over a Critic editorial in which Ms Gill said it would cover real student issues over the election because politicians would offer "f*** all" to students.

Ms Curran said she still disagreed with Ms Gill's stance but respected her right as editor to make the decision over what it covered.

She also spoke about her love of Sauvignon Blanc and her "punk hippie" past which included moving to Wellington in a house bus when shifting from the Unviersity of Otago to study at Victoria University.

Asked when she sold out Ms Curran said: "I don't know if I have ever sold out to the man to be honest. It's got me into trouble a few times."

Ms Curran is standing down at this year's election and is being replaced by Ingrid Leary candidate for South Dunedin.