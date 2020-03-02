A Nelson MP says he got the green light for his parking spot at an environmental issues forum at the weekend, saying he got the green light from organisers.

Smith was responding to a Herald reader who got their wheels in a spin by commenting: "It appears only one person rode a bike to National's Bluegreens conference on environmental issues here in Nelson at the weekend. Not only that, but Nick Smith blocked the bike rack with his car!"

Smith said it was a legitimate car park, and the venue owners had approved using that space.

"They specifically asked me to use that spot because I was ferrying people from outside the area and it had easy access to the building."

Smith said most of the 110 participants at the annual forum were from out of town, and only one of the approximately 10 bike stands was being used at the Trafalgar Centre.

Smith said he thought it was appropriate to drive an electric vehicle to a forum about environmental issues, which he said was a success.

"It was a superb conference in which we made progress on issues of climate change and protecting NZ's endangered species.

"It was a record attendance and an important step in developing National's environment policies for the 2020 election."

Bluegreens is the National party's advisory group on environmental issues.

The Mitsubishi i-Miev was the first electric car available in New Zealand when Smith bought it in 2011.