An Auckland family is concerned about a 19-year-old woman who has not been in touch for almost two weeks.

Wharerangi Antoni Angell, who was living in West Auckland, was last seen at her mother's home in Henderson on February 17 and has not posted on social media since February 19.

A cousin, Deanna Saunders, said her disappearance was "out of character" and she had not responded to messages from her siblings and other family members even though her sister has just had major surgery.

"Her 11-year-old sister just had open heart surgery on Monday just gone (February 24)," Saunders said.

"We kind of think she would have definitely got in touch to see how that went because she knew it was coming up."

Family members have shared posts about her disappearance widely on social media, including in the Kai Now Facebook group with 118,233 members, but without success.

****MISSING PERSON**** Photo of cuzzy at the zoo is what she was wearing the day she went missing Please share around whanau help us find her Posted by Deanna Saunders on Sunday, 1 March 2020

Relatives as far away as Western Australia have shared the messages.

MISSING PERSON NZ HI WE ARE LOOKING FOR OUR BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CUZZIE ANY INFO WOULD BE APPRECIATED SHE HAS BEEN MISSING FOR ALMOST 2WEEKS ANY HELP IS GREATLY APPRECIATED Posted by Misseey Tautari on Saturday, 29 February 2020

Saunders said Angell's phone had been off since February 18 or 19.

"It's like she has vanished," she said.

"We heard that she may have gone off with some guy, but we've had a detective helping us out and he has confirmed that the guy is actually in jail."

Need update because its 2020 and new hair cut Posted by Wharerangi Antoni Angell on Friday, 17 January 2020

More recently, two people have said on social media that they may have spotted her in Māngere with "a Tongan guy", but Saunders said they were not definite it was her.

"I'd like to believe what everyone's saying, that she's in Māngere, but until we know we don't want to be saying, 'Oh, she's definitely here in Māngere,'" she said.

Police have appealed to the public to help find Angell.

"Police and her family want to know she is safe and well and are urging anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them on 105 with the file number 200227/5888," a spokesperson said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."