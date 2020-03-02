Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce whether the Government will extend the current coronavirus travel ban to foreign nationals coming to New Zealand.

The current ban is for China and Iran, and Ardern will give a press conference at 4pm following Cabinet discussions today about the latest outbreaks.

The virus has spread to many parts of the world, including major outbreaks in South Korea and northern Italy, from where people are not currently restricted from travelling to New Zealand.

There is currently one patient, who recently travelled to Iran, being treated for coronavirus at Auckland Hospital, and 11 Covid-19 tests currently awaiting results.

Today Nelson-Marlborough Health confirmed that two people in the region are being monitored for signs of Covid-19.

A health board spokesperson said the two were passengers on the same Emirates flight - from Dubai to Auckland, via Bali - as the person who has tested positive for the virus.

The two people in the Nelson-Marlborough region were now in isolation and were being monitored daily by health services, but neither had been tested.

This morning Ardern told Newstalk ZB that the announcement to extend the travel ban to Iran came just before the first New Zealand case was confirmed.

"We did know we had a potential case, but at that point there were still negative tests coming through."

Ardern said travel to countries with a high number of cases - such as Italy and South Korea - was still open at this stage, but would be monitored as the level of infection was still unknown.

"We make judgements based on scale - whether or not we believe we've got a true sense of transmission - the health system in place, the border controls and border measures that are being in used, both within in the country and in transit to New Zealand."

Ardern said the public should follow basic hygiene practises, and the Government would be closely monitoring whether more-specific measures were necessary.

"[There] might not be a reason for a complete ban for travel from those countries, but what about being regionally specific and saying 'if you have come from that region, self isolate'?"

The Government announced a travel ban on foreign nationals travelling from mainland China since February 2.

The first New Zealand Covid-19 case was announced on Friday, sparking a flurry of people buying emergency items at supermarkets with reported queues running out the door.

On Saturday, Ardern called out the media on their coronavirus reporting and said she took particular exception to the headlines.

"I do appreciate that not all journalists write their own headlines, but now is the time for factual information and giving the public as much factual information as possible.

"Those headlines did a disservice to the media in New Zealand and also the public."