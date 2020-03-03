

Hawke's Bay coroner Christopher Devonport's last act saved lives, thanks to a stroke of a pen.

It wasn't the first time.

His job, which his colleagues say defined the role of a modern coroner, was to not just determine the cause of deaths, but also to write recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.

And when he died in a tragic fall from a ladder at his Havelock North home last year, he still had two lives to save.

Christopher, 64, was a firm believer in organ donation. His wife Chrissie ensured he got his wish.

Eight people benefited, two lives were saved.

Chrissie, who was married to Christopher for 40 years, told Hawke's Bay Today her husband saved the lives of a 42 year-old New Zealand man, and a 32 year-old Australian woman.

Fourteen months on, the loss of Christopher is still raw.

Chrissie said he was "deeply missed".

"He was a very private person, a man of high integrity and very humble."

A coroner's report by Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall found Christopher died on January 23, 2019, of severe head injuries caused by a fall from a ladder.

Christopher had been up a ladder pruning an olive tree in his driveway. He or the ladder slipped and Christopher fell, hitting his head on a concrete letterbox.

A neighbour called emergency services and ambulance officers found Christopher unconscious.

Medical experts had discussed Christopher's injuries, and concluded that an operation would not improve the outcome.

A decision was made to withdraw life support and an organ donation assessment was conducted, followed by organ donation.

In an Instagram post, son Matthew Devonport said his father was his "sole inspiration" who motivated him to be a positive person.

"As a human he was one of the most disciplined, friendly, positive, loving and hard working men I have ever known," Matthew said.

"Dad followed strong principles in life that he believed and lived by day to day which reflected the integrity that this man had.

"He was my main role model in life, my best friend, a loving father who has always supported me in the most positive and loving way I could ever imagine.

"He was a shining light of hope and comfort in the most darkest days in my life when he never needed to be."

Both Matthew and Chrissie said they were very grateful for community support, the New Zealand Organ Donor Society, St John's ambulance, and staff at A & E, and ICU and the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

"They were exemplary in their dealings," Chrissie said.

Coroner Christopher Devonport at a coronial inquest. Photo / File

"Our family thanks everyone who has reached out already to show their support. It doesn't go unnoticed and means the world to myself and my family," Matthew said.

In her recommendations, Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall noted comments made by ACC about what to do when using ladders.

She said ladder users should consider making sure it is in a safe spot, and set up correctly with three points of contact on the ladder at all times.

Users should never overarch sideways, should consider tying the ladder to something stable to prevent movement, and if unsure about anything should consider hiring a professional.

Marshall, who wrote the report, wanted to reiterate Coroner Devonport's contribution and service over 11 years, all of which were based in Hawke's Bay.

"Coroner Devonport will be remembered by his colleagues as a quiet and hardworking coroner who was dedicated to his family," she said.

"He was always willing to take on extra work if asked and contributed greatly to the way in which the coronial service has developed.

"I extend my sympathies to Coroner Devonport's family, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed."

Devonport was one of the first fulltime coroners, appointed when the Coroners Act 2006 came into force in 2007.

Ministry of Justice acting chief executive Carl Crafar said Coroner Devonport "helped shape the role of the modern New Zealand coroner".