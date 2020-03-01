The bomb squad attended the NZ Post International Mail Centre near Auckland Airport after a suspicious package was found this morning.

However, the callout turned out to be a false alarm, with police since saying the package was not suspicious.

Police said they were attending the incident in Māngere after the package was found just before 9am.

The building had been evacuated as a precaution. Cordons were in place on George Bolt Memorial Dr and Laurence Stevens Dr but had been lifted just before 10am.