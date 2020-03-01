Traffic is even worse than normal across Auckland this morning with extensive roadworks and students heading back to university combining to make a perfect storm.

March is typically Auckland's busiest month on the roads, with the summer traffic lull ending just as the first semester of university begins.

Roadworks in the central city have already been hampering traffic since January, and now drivers to the CBD will also have the closure of the Albert St-Wellesley St intersection to contend due to City Rail Link construction.

Google Maps shows commuters across the city are facing travel times 6-7 minutes longer than normal on streets that are normally clogged already.

Bus strikes are also looming this month after contract negotiations between NZ Bus and two unions failed to reach an agreement last week. One third of Auckland's bus services could be affected.

On Auckland's Northern Motorway citybound traffic is backed up to Lonely Track Rd in Albany despite no apparent incidents causing delays.

Earlier this morning a breakdown was blocking the left lane citybound after Ellerslie-Panmure Highway. It was cleared around 6.20am but traffic is still heavy.

A crash that was blocking the left lane of Great South Rd in Takanini, between Manuroa Rd and the motorway interchange, has also been cleared.