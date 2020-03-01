Air New Zealand's Grabaseat is releasing 1000 domestic flights at just $9 one-way tomorrow morning.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the unmissable fares are in response to softening domestic demand growth as a result of coronavirus.

"On Monday we'll be offering these absolutely outstanding one-way fares to all of our 20 domestic destinations," he said.

"With deals this good, savvy Kiwis will be able to book a relaxing weekend away, catch some Autumn sun, or take the kids away to explore a new part of the country."

Wallace said the fares would be available from 9am.

The deal comes after the airline slashed fares across the Tasman to as low as $69 on Friday in a bid to stimulate travel and battle other rivals which have also dropped prices.

Wallace said on Friday one-way fares would drop as low as$69 on flights from Auckland to Melbourne as an example.

"Customers are going to get some ridiculously good deals on flights across the Tasman. Like all airlines we have seen some softness in demand on routes like the Tasman where we now have some empty seats due to travellers mainly from Asian destinations not connecting between New Zealand and Australia.

"Kiwis and Aussies are going to be able to head away for holidays or to see family and friends or do business for cheaper than a night's accommodation at most hotels.

As other markets, especially in Asia, are hit by fears over the coronavirus, airlines are looking to fill planes on routes where there is not the same nervousness over travel.

Air New Zealand, Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia have all reduced capacity over the Tasman as a result of coronavirus travel bans and fears over the outbreak but are dropping prices to ensure planes are as full as possible.