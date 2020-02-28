A New Zealand man in Australia has stopped two would-be thieves, before hilariously recounting the events in an interview on the Today show on Nine.

Turawaho Hemopo, known as "T" to his friends, appeared on the programme on Friday, leaving host Karl Stefanovic in stitches with typical Kiwi humour.

Today host Karl Stefanovic (above, with co-host Allison Langdon) were in stitches. Photo / Today

The truck driver was on his way to Coles supermarket on Brisbane's southern outskirts on Thursday, when he was waved down by a woman.

"I was just like ... 'hello?' I didn't know what she was waving at, to be honest," Hemopo told Today.

Advertisement

He jumped out of the truck before she told him two men were robbing the pharmacy next door.

Hemopo walked over and stood in front of the shop's doors, locking eyes with the burglars.

"Mate, what are youse up to?" he asked, prompting them to turn around and start walking towards him.

Unsure if they weapons, he took a step back, as the first robber ran past him, but quickly engaged with the other offender.

"I was like ... bro ... you got away! The second fella looked at me and I thought you're not going anywhere, fella," he recalled.

Hemopo then sat on top of the thief, who struggled at first but quickly gave up and told him he was only 15 years old.

CCTV footage of T tackling one of the robbers to the ground outside the pharmacy. Photo / Today on Nine.

He said his fatherly instinct kicked in, as he has a teenage son himself, and decided it was as good a time as any for some words of wisdom.

"I just started giving him life advice, I guess. I was like ... mate, I have a 15-year-old son ... why are you hanging out with these drop kicks? They are not good for you. Like you got your whole life ahead of you, bud."

Advertisement

The kid offered him $200 bribe to let him go, but Hemopo declined, pointing to his truck and telling him he already had a job.

Stefanovic made reference to the film Kiwi cult classic Once Were Warriors, asking Hemopo if he told the boy "too many weights, not enough speed".

The hilarious interview ended with Hemopo inviting Stefanovic over for a barbeque.

Police have also thanked Hemopo for his heroism.