

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a van and car crashed in Napier on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the corner of Taradale Rd and Niven St, in the suburb of Pirimai, about 7.52pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of serious injuries.

However, a St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash at about 8.07pm on Thursday.

One patient with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital, the spokeswoman said.