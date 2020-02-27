A South Auckland mum has shared a warning to parents after her daughter came home from school with severe burns on her feet.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald that her child suffered from the injuries after playing on the basket court at school while barefoot for at least 30 minutes yesterday.

"She had no idea her feet were blistering until she rested for a little while, and then she walked [home] on them," the mum told the Herald.

The concerned parent said when her daughter got home she was shocked to see massive blood-filled blisters and burns on the bottom of her feet.

As the pain and blisters became worse to the point that the tween couldn't walk, the mother rushed her to the doctors who treated her wounds and bandaged her up.

The mother said that her daughter will probably have a week off school and will have to return to the doctors every day for treatment and redressing until her wounds are healed.

"I have never seen anything like that, it shocked me," she said.

"It was unexpected you don't think your child could get their feet badly burnt from wearing no shoes while playing a game of basketball on the school court."

The mother said parents should protect their kids' feet no matter what.

"Make sure your kids especially toddlers keep their shoes on in this heat because it's dangerous.

"Also pet owners should walk their pets either morning or late evening as the pavement can burn their paws too."

She added that after the incident, the South Auckland school sent emails to teachers to inform students to leave their shoes on.