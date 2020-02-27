Police have seized drugs, cash and firearms in a raid of a Canterbury property linked to bikie gang the Mongols MC today.

State Highway 1 was closed between Burnham and Rolleston about 7am as the armed offenders squad and officers carried out a search at the property on Main South Rd.

"Police executed a pre-planned search warrant on Main South Rd, Burnham, around 7am," a police spokesman said.

The road reopened about 8.30am.

Advertisement

Ten firearms, ammunition, about $50,000 of cash, and a substance thought to be methamphetamine were seized.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences and would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, Detective Inspector Greg Murton said.

Further charges were likely, he said.

The raid came after a Christchurch barbershop with links to the gang was destroyed in a deliberate fire on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Rd about 10pm on Sunday after a car was driven into the shop and the building was set on fire.

Armed police stood guard outside the barbershop earlier this week.

The same barbershop had its windows smashed and a suspicious fire was lit inside during the early hours of February 14.

The barbershop has links to the Mongols MC.

Advertisement

-starnews.co.nz