Aucklanders have slightly reduced their water take following a drastic call from Watercare to show restraint amid growing concerns over the region's "skyrocketing" water use in the past week.

Hot weather in the area saw peak demand records broken three times last week alone as people in the region used what water authorities called "colossal" amounts of water.

The highest volume was 568 million litres used last Wednesday.

Figures show that the average daily use for this month is already higher than the peak demand record this time last year.

On Tuesday Watercare issued a plea for residents to use water more wisely, to prevent formal restrictions coming in.

And despite another hot day with a high of 27C on Wednesday, Aucklanders responded, with a drop of 4 million litres from the previous day.

A spokeswoman said although it was too early to predict if this would be a trend the early signs were positive and they encouraged everyone to keep taking a sustainable approach to water use.

Watercare spokeswoman Roseline Klein previously said with almost all water treatment plants working at maximum capacity 24/7 to treat and distribute water at a faster rate than it's being used it was "challenging to sustain day after day".

Klein said Watercare had changed the way it operated its treated water storage reservoirs to make sure there is more water stored in local suburbs in case of an unplanned outage at a treatment plant - for example, in a power outage.

The Upper Mangatawhiri dam in the Hunua Ranges in mid February. Photo / Janet Stark

"Water is precious, especially in a drought," she said.

"We all need to use it wisely so that we can reduce the likelihood of formal restrictions should the dry weather continue."

The rain that fell over the city over the weekend made little to no difference to Auckland's total water storage.

As of today, the city's total water storage stands at 65 per cent. On Saturday, 35mm fell in the southern catchment in the Hunua Ranges, south of Auckland, and 14.5mm of rain fell in the Waitakere Ranges, west of the city.

"While we welcomed the rain last weekend, it wasn't enough to end the drought," Klein said.

"In reality, the uplift in our water storage level only lasted 18 hours because of the rate that people are using water."

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said there could be a few scattered showers over the coming days in eastern areas, but nothing significant was forecast.

MetService's computer-generated long range forecast indicated a change of rain on Thursday and Friday next week, though Best warned that was a long way away and could change before then.

WATERSAVING TIPS

Around the home

• Check your flow rate

• Check your home for leaks

• Install flow restrictors

In the bathroom

• Reduce your shower time - showers are responsible for 27 per cent of water use in the home overall, and Watercare is challenging Aucklanders to restrict shower times to 4 minutes

• Install a low-flow showerhead

• Turn off your bathroom tap while brushing teeth or shaving

• Check your toilet for leaks

• Time to replace a toilet? Get a water-efficient, dual-flush toilet

• Have a single-flush toilet? Install a gizmo, a weight that hangs inside the cistern tube and stops the toilet flushing when you take your finger off the button.

In the laundry

• Switch from a top-loader washing machine to a front-loader, which use about 50 per cent less water

• Change to water-efficient settings on your washing machine

• Don't wash small loads - wash full loads

• Use a bucket and recycle water when washing clothes by hand by pouring it straight onto your vege patch

• Don't over-wash your clothes - if your clothing shows no visible stains and passes the "smell test" place it back in your drawer for another use

In the kitchen

• Don't leave taps running while using the sink

• Stop rinsing your dishes before placing in dishwasher

• Reduce water flow of kitchen tap with a tap aerator

• Upgrade to an energy-efficient dishwasher when the time comes

• Be a water-wise cook

• Keep a jug of drinking water in the fridge

• Ditch the Insinkerator for composting

In the garden

• Keep the hose off while cleaning the home, car, or boat

• Water your garden in the early morning or late afternoon

• Learn the watering needs of your plants

• Add mulch and seal in the moisture

• Don't water your garden with a regular old hose

• Consider plants with low-watering needs

On the lawn

• Use a sprinkler with a timer

• Don't cut your grass too short

• Feed your lawn

• Water deeply and infrequently

• Leave your clippings on your lawn

For more information visit the Watercare website.