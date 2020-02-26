Heritage NZ's decision to grant Ihumātao the highest status should put more pressure on politicians to protect it, protest leader Pania Newton says.

But she questions why it has taken the Crown body so long to support their cause.

It comes as frustration mounts at ongoing delays in the Government coming to a decision on the future of the Māngere site, where mana whenua have been protesting a planned 480-house Fletcher Building development the past several years.

Newton, a leader with Save Our Unique Landscape, who is due to give birth "any day now", says even her pēpi is holding out on the announcement.

Today Heritage NZ announced it has extended the borders of the Ōtuataua Stonefields reserve in Māngere and increased in status from category 2 to category 1 - the highest listing available and regarded as a place of "special or outstanding heritage significance".

Heritage NZ announced the review in November, and received an "unprecedented number of submissions" from the public – over 1500 in total.

"There was overwhelming support to recognise the Ōtuataua Stonefields as a Category 1 historic place," Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga chief executive Andrew Coleman said.

Heritage NZ said its new assesment was based on further research. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There were a range of opinions, but they generally supported the need to recognise the outstanding heritage significance of the site, he said.

Newton said the decision was "heartening".

"Our people have known this for centuries, and now to have Heritage NZ recognise it through their own research as well is very welcome.

"It also reminds us tāngata whenua have our own narratives in history, and until we as a nation pay attention to them we are unlikely to achieve the inclusive, kinder society the Prime Minister advocates for, and which we fully support."

The increased heritage status serves a symbolic and educational purpose, but does not grant any greater protections. Decisions of that sort are ultimately decided by Auckland Council.

As such, the status of the special housing area or any existing resource consent on the land remains intact, meaning it could still be used to build housing.

The council did not answer questions posed by the Herald about what the decision meant for the future of the whenua.

Pania Newton protested outside Fletcher's AGM last year. Photo / Anne Gibson

"The onus is now on the Government and the council to use the appropriate mechanisms to ensure the whenua is protected for future generations," Newton said.

The timing of the decision was somewhat ironic, Newton said, given Heritage NZ had previously granted Fletchers an archaeological authority to carry out its development at the site.

"We were opposed to Heritage NZ's decision because we knew how significant our whenua was, and couldn't believe that the Crown agency tasked to care for our heritage sites would give permission to Fletchers to destroy one of the most significant areas in Tāmaki.

"Now, with all of the popular support and political pressure, it makes you wonder what is going on in the background. It seem very convenient for them to jump on board all of a sudden. The whole process has been very frustrating, and it is sad this is how politics unfolds here in Aotearoa."

The new Heritage NZ assessment was based on further research, the body said, and new criteria that placed more emphasis on Māori values to assess heritage value than was available in 1991 when the area was first assessed.

The expanded area covered the proposed building site, and included middens - historic rubbish sites, caves, and evidence of historical agricultural systems and Māori gardening practices, including kumara pits.

At the end of January speculation emerged a decision on the whenua was imminent, with rumours it could involve a government loan to Auckland Council to purchase the land of Fletchers.

Rukumoana Schaafhausen, a spokeswoman for the Kīngitanga which had been leading negotiations on behalf of mana whenua, said at the time they were "pleased" with the process, and expected a decision before Waitangi Day.

But since then Newton said there had been radio silence, once again.

"It is like a wild goose chase. There is frustration from all sides, but ultimately the ball is in the Crown's court."

Newton and partner Tuputau Lelaulu are expecting their first pēpi "any day now", and the delays were not making it any easier.

"The midwife says any day now - I think pēpi is just holding on until we hear a decision."