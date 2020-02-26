A whopping $42 million is up for grabs tonight on the Lotto Powerball and Auckland Police wants to help you increase your chances of winning it.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police asked Facebook followers if they wanted to increase their chances of winning Lotto tonight, then proceeded to give tips on how to do exactly that.

Police's four top tips include wearing a seat belt, not using your cell phone while driving, keeping to the speed limit and never driving while intoxicated.

Following these rules increases your chances of survival and, therefore, your chances of becoming a Lotto winner in the near future.

Advertisement

Want to increase your odds of winning lotto tonight ??? Here's how ..... 1) Make sure everyone in the car is wearing... Posted by North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

"Mistakes are inevitable, but deaths and serious injuries from crashes are not. We can all make mistakes when we're driving, and we are all vulnerable in a crash. But we can all take the few simple steps above and make sure a mistake doesn't result in loss of life or limb. #good luck," police wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE:

• Lotto Powerball $42m: Thousands are buying tickets but do your odds change?

• Lotto Powerball: $19m winner buys dream home but still driving same $2000 car

• Lotto loot: $35m Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Saturday

• Lotto Powerball not struck: Jackpots to $30 million

Facebook users loved the tips.

"This message is on point and might have a logical effect," one person commented.

"Well done, good advice," someone else said.